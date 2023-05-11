‘Outlander’ Season 7 Trailer Sees Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe Facing the Noose, Unrest and an American War

The fight for a new America is coming in the first full trailer for Outlander season seven.

Set to a rendition of “Ave Maria,” the more than two-minute teaser dropped on Thursday and features Sam Heughan’s Jamie and Caitríona Balfe’s Claire as they navigate yet another war (now of the revolutionary kind) that threatens to tear them, their family and their love apart. “We will make it back here one day, won’t we?” Claire pleads with Jamie towards the top of the trailer.

Season seven of the hit Starz series will be based on Diana Gabaldon’s seventh book, An Echo in the Bone, as well as some source material from the sixth book, A Breath of Snow and Ashes, due to a truncated sixth season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It picks up where season six left off, with Claire having been charged with the murder of Tom Christie’s daughter, Malva, a close medical apprentice of Claire’s. If found guilty, she could be hanged. Meanwhile, Jamie is on his way to save Claire with the help of Ian after being saved from deportation by his nephew.

In the trailer, Ian and Jamie are seen being called to the front lines while Claire, similar to the first look tease, at one point faces the noose. (Brianna’s birth and a fire on the Ridge were also featured in an earlier trailer.) The new trailer also teases a reunion for Jamie and his son, William — who was raised by his aunt Isobel and her husband Lord John Grey — on the battlefield.

Matthew B Roberts returned as showrunner and producer for the latest season, also serving as an executive producer with Ronald D. Moore, Toni Graphia, Maril Davis, Andy Harries and Jim Kohlberg.

Earlier this year, Starz announced that Outlander will end with season eight, making the time-traveling historical romance the longest-running original in the cable network’s history. Season seven will have 16 episodes total, while season eight will have 10.

The first half of Outlander season seven premieres June 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.