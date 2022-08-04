Skip to main content

‘Outlander’ Prequel Set at Starz, Gets Title

'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' will be showrun by Matthew B. Roberts.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in
Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander.' Courtesy of Starz Entertainment, LLC

The expansion of the Starz franchise Outlander with a prequel is a go, and will be called Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

The enlarging of the Outlander universe will portray the love story between Jamie Fraser’s parents. The writers room on the new project is underway, and Diana Gabaldon, who penned the Outlander novel series, will be a consulting producer on the series.

Matthew B. Roberts is writing Outlander: Blood of My Blood and will serve as showrunner and executive producer. He is also the showrunner and executive producer for Outlander, the time-traveling drama starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, which has already been greenlit for a seventh season.

Related Stories

Karla Pita Loor Larry Laboe Kathryn Busby
TV

Starz Teams With NALIP, NFMLA for Development Program for Underrepresented Writers

Becoming-Elizabeth
TV

Starz's 'Becoming Elizabeth': TV Review

In addition to Roberts, Maril Davis will also executive produce the prequel along with Ronald D. Moore, who developed Outlander for TV under their production banner Tall Ship Productions. Story Mining & Supply Company will also executive produce.

“Outlander is a riveting show that, from season to season, has captured the hearts of its fans around the world. We are excited to peel back the layers of this vibrant world to bring our audience the origin of where it all began. Matthew, Maril and Ronald will continue to bring their excellent vision and creativity to this new iteration, and we can’t wait to see what happens next,” Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz, said in a statement.

The prequel will be available across the international footprint for Starz and StarzPlay in Europe, Latin America and Brazil. The expansion of Outlander follows the time-traveling drama’s COVID-delayed sixth season debuting on Starz.

Season seven of Outlander, which will again consist of 12 episodes, will be based on the seventh of author Diana Gabaldon’s eight-book series, An Echo in the Bone.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad