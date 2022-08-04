‘Outlander’ Prequel Set at Starz, Gets Title

The expansion of the Starz franchise Outlander with a prequel is a go, and will be called Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

The enlarging of the Outlander universe will portray the love story between Jamie Fraser’s parents. The writers room on the new project is underway, and Diana Gabaldon, who penned the Outlander novel series, will be a consulting producer on the series.

Matthew B. Roberts is writing Outlander: Blood of My Blood and will serve as showrunner and executive producer. He is also the showrunner and executive producer for Outlander, the time-traveling drama starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, which has already been greenlit for a seventh season.

In addition to Roberts, Maril Davis will also executive produce the prequel along with Ronald D. Moore, who developed Outlander for TV under their production banner Tall Ship Productions. Story Mining & Supply Company will also executive produce.

“Outlander is a riveting show that, from season to season, has captured the hearts of its fans around the world. We are excited to peel back the layers of this vibrant world to bring our audience the origin of where it all began. Matthew, Maril and Ronald will continue to bring their excellent vision and creativity to this new iteration, and we can’t wait to see what happens next,” Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz, said in a statement.

The prequel will be available across the international footprint for Starz and StarzPlay in Europe, Latin America and Brazil. The expansion of Outlander follows the time-traveling drama’s COVID-delayed sixth season debuting on Starz.

Season seven of Outlander, which will again consist of 12 episodes, will be based on the seventh of author Diana Gabaldon’s eight-book series, An Echo in the Bone.