This Week in TV: ‘Ozark,’ ‘The Gilded Age,’ ‘Promised Land’

The end begins for one of Netflix’s more popular series when Ozark debuts the first half of its final season this week. Also on tap are a (very) long in the works HBO series, the return of Billions (minus a key figure) to Showtime and a family drama centering Latinx characters on ABC.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Ozark is splitting its fourth and final season into two parts, with the first half — seven episodes — arriving Friday on Netflix. The show continues to find new ways to put Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney) in tight corners — this time in the form of, among other things, being asked to act as go-betweens for a deal between cartel leader Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) and the FBI. Meanwhile Ruth (Julia Garner) and her crew are looking to start making heroin, even further complicating things.

Also on streaming …

More pretty people try exercise self-control in a new season of Too Hot to Handle (Wednesday, Netflix). The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Wednesday, Disney+) delves into puzzles, birthdays and motorcycles in a new batch of episodes. Ed Helms and Randall Park help people tell an extraordinary True Story (Thursday, Peacock). Stanley Tucci and Clarke Peters star in treasure-hunting miniseries La Fortuna (Thursday, AMC+). As We See It (Friday, Prime Video), from Parenthood creator Jason Katims, follows a trio of roommates who are on the autism spectrum. Apple TV+ has two extremely different shows premiering Friday: kids’ series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock and season three of the M. Night Shyamalan-produced Servant.

On cable …

New: It’s been more than nine years since NBC announced a drama from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes called The Gilded Age. The broadcaster gave it a series order in 2018, but then it moved to HBO a year later. Now, finally, the drama is set to actually air (at 9 p.m Monday): Set in 1890s New York City, it stars Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton and Carrie Coon.

Also: Freeform’s Single Drunk Female (10 p.m. Thursday) follows a young woman (Sofia Black-D’Elia) facing up to her addiction (with humor!). HBO talkers Real Time With Bill Maher and Back on the Record With Bob Costas start new seasons at 10 and 11 p.m. Friday. Billions (9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime) begins its sixth season and first without the departed Damian Lewis; Corey Stoll, who joined in season five, is the new(ish) whale in town. The Snowpiercer train departs for season three at p.m. Monday on TNT. American Dad rolls into its 18th(!) season at 10 p.m. Monday on TBS.

On broadcast …

New: It’s been a while since ABC tried out a soapy family drama, but the network gets back into that game with Promised Land (10 p.m. Monday), a multigenerational saga about a Latinx family fighting — both internally and against outside forces — to keep control of one of the biggest vineyards in California’s Sonoma Valley. Also Monday, The CW debuts a short-run docuseries called March about the marching band at Prairie View A&M University in Texas.

In case you missed it …

HBO’s Somebody Somewhere is hardly a plot-driven show: The half-hour dramedy “moves at a meandering stroll rather than a focused sprint,” writes THR critic Angie Han. But the series, starring Bridget Everett as a woman grieving the recent death of her sister who finds solace and friendship in an unlikely place, is a “low-key delight” that features sharply observed characters and accepts those people for who they are. Episodes air Sunday on HBO and stream on HBO Max.