‘Ozark’ Reclaims No. 1 in Streaming Rankings With Final Episodes

The end of Ozark propelled the Netflix series back to the top spot in Nielsen’s streaming rankings. Grace and Frankie also jumped up the chart with the release of its final episodes.

Ozark was far and away the No. 1 title on streaming for the week of April 25-May 1 — if not quite as big as when its final season debuted in January. The show racked up 2.58 billion minutes of viewing time for the week (the last seven episodes premiered April 29), more than three times as much as the second-ranked program (preschool series Cocomelon at 767 million minutes).

The final episodes of Grace and Frankie — Netflix’s longest-running original series in terms of episodes — finished second among original streaming shows with 701 million minutes of viewing time. Moon Knight (681 million minutes) came in third for the week its next-to-last episode premiered on Disney+, rising about 8 percent from the previous week. Netflix’s Selling Sunset also improved a good amount week to week, going from 385 million minutes to 584 million.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video.

Nielsen’s top streaming series for April 25-May 1 are below.

Original Series

1. Ozark (Netflix), 2.58 billion minutes viewed

2. Grace and Frankie (Netflix), 701 million

3. Moon Knight (Disney+), 681 million

4. Selling Sunset (Netflix), 584 million

5. Bridgerton (Netflix), 511 million

6. Conversations With a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (Netflix), 388 million

7. Bullsh*t: The Gameshow (Netflix), 356 million

8. Outer Range (Prime Video), 343 million

9. Anatomy of a Scandal (Netflix), 316 million

10. The Marked Heart (Netflix), 277 million

Acquired Series

1. Cocomelon (Netflix), 767 million minutes

2. NCIS (Netflix), 618 million

3. Heartland (Netflix), 568 million

3 (tie). Better Call Saul (Netflix), 568 million

5. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 511 million

6. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 484 million

7. Seinfeld (Netflix), 347 million

8. Married at First Sight (Netflix), 340 million

9. The Fairly OddParents (Netflix), 318 million

10. New Girl (Netflix), 317 million