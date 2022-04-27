This Week in TV: ‘Ozark’ and ‘Grace and Frankie’ End, NFL Draft

One of Netflix’s most popular series, and another that’s the streamer’s longest running, come to an end this week when Ozark and Grace and Frankie release their final episodes. The April 27-May 3 period also brings the annual NFL Draft, an early start for an ABC summer favorite and a series about the making of The Godfather.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Shows

Grace and Frankie can lay claim to being Netflix’s longest-running original series: It will end with 94 episodes after its final batch debuts Friday, three more than Orange Is the New Black. Ozark has had a much shorter run (44 episodes) but is one of the streamer’s bigger hits. Both shows end their runs Friday, when Grace and Frankie debuts the bulk of its final season (four episodes ran last summer) and Ozark drops the second half of its fourth and last season.

Between them the two shows have piled up 31 Emmy nominations (Ozark has won three), with more likely to come this year. Grace and Frankie is also the last show from Netflix’s first wave of series — it was just the third original live-action comedy to debut on the service, and its close will mark the end of an era.

Also on streaming …

Howie Mandel hosts Bulls**t: The Game Show, where selling a wrong answer can still win you points. Miles Teller stars as producer Al Ruddy in The Offer (Thursday, Paramount+), about the making of The Godfather. The FX-produced Under the Banner of Heaven, based on Jon Krakauer’s bestseller, premieres Thursday on Hulu. Season two of Made for Love and part two of docuseries The Way Down both arrive Thursday on HBO Max. Elisabeth Moss stars in thriller Shining Girls (Friday, Apple TV+). Animated series Undone begins its second season Friday on Prime Video.

On broadcast …

NFL Draft: The annual parade of college football stars walking across a stage makes its way to Las Vegas this year, with three days of exhaustive coverage on three different outlets. The first round airs in primetime at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Thursday on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. Friday’s second and third rounds will also run in primetime, with ESPN2 subbing in for ESPN due to an NBA playoff game on the latter. Saturday’s coverage begins at noon ET/9 p.m. PT, with ESPN rejoining the other two outlets.

Also: Fox’s Duncanville begins its third season at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. British thriller Ridley Road premieres at 9 p.m. Sunday as part of PBS’ Masterpiece. NBC’s first-year drama The Endgame wraps its season at 10 p.m. Monday. ABC gets an early jump on its summer slate Tuesday with Holey Moley (8 p.m.), The Chase (9 p.m.) and true-crime series Who Do You Believe? (10 p.m.).

On cable …

New: Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer stars in I Love That for You (8:30 p.m. Sunday, Showtime), a comedy about a childhood cancer survivor (which Bayer is in real life) who sets out to realize her dream of becoming a home-shopping host, even if she has to lie a little to get the gig. Molly Shannon and Jenifer Lewis also star.

Also: The Real Housewives of Atlanta begins anew at 8 p.m. Sunday on Bravo. Season two of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy bows at 9 p.m. Sunday on CNN, followed by a new culinary travelogue, Nomad With Carlton McCoy, at 10 p.m. Ten Percent, a British adaptation of Call My Agent!, premieres at 10 p.m. Sunday on BBC America. Showtime also has the second season of its late-night series Ziwe at 11 p.m. Sunday.