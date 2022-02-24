‘Ozark’ Hits 2-Year High in Nielsen Streaming Rankings

Netflix’s Ozark hit a rarely seen mark in the U.S. streaming rankings for the week of Jan. 24-30.

The drama, whose fourth season debuted on Jan. 21, topped 4 billion minutes of viewing — 4.095 billion, to be precise. That’s the best for any streaming title in nearly two years, and only the fourth time any show has topped the 4 billion minute mark.

The others were Tiger King (twice) and Ozark again, in March and April 2020 — the early days of the pandemic when lockdown orders sent TV usage soaring (and several months before Nielsen started releasing its weekly top 10 lists). Tiger King peaked at 5.3 billion minutes and also had a week of 4.4 billion minutes, while Ozark reached 5.2 billion minutes the week of March 30, 2020.

The almost 4.1 billion minutes for Ozark from Jan. 24-30 is an increase of 41 percent over the previous week. The Netflix drama beat the combined total (3.96 billion minutes) for the other nine shows in Nielsen’s top original series rankings.

The Book of Boba Fett finished a distant second with 744 million minutes of watch time, its best mark to date. Netflix’s thriller parody The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window debuted with 650 million minutes.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video.

The top streaming series for Jan. 24-30 are below.

Original Series

1. Ozark (Netflix), 4.1 billion minutes viewed

2. The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+), 744 million

3. The Woman in the House … (Netflix), 650 million

4. Archive 81 (Netflix), 462 million

5. All of Us Are Dead (Netflix), 448 million

6. Cobra Kai (Netflix), 395 million

7. In From the Cold (Netflix), 349 million

8. The Witcher (Netflix), 315 million

9. Too Hot to Handle (Netflix), 309 million

10. Cheer (Netflix), 287 million

Acquired Series

1. NCIS (Netflix), 796 million minutes

2. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 662 million

3. Cocomelon (Netflix), 641 million

4. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 425 million

5. Seinfeld (Netflix), 407 million

6. Supernatural (Netflix), 394 million

7. Bluey (Disney+), 343 million

8. Bones (Hulu/Prime Video), 329 million

9. House (Prime Video), 317 million

10. How I Met Your Mother (Hulu), 316 million