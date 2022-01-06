‘Ozark’ Season 4 Trailer Released by Netflix

The Byrde family returns in the first full trailer from the fourth and final season of Ozark.

The video teases Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) being tasked with having to broker an immunity deal between drug lord Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) and the FBI. Meanwhile, the Byrde children get more involved in their parents’ criminal empire, and the split between Marty and his young protégée Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) grows ever wider.

The 14-episode final season is being split into two halves, with the first seven episodes debuting on Netflix on Jan. 21. The second half is also expected to air sometime in 2022.

Ozark last aired in 2020 with a third season that many critics and fans called its best yet. The show has received 32 Primetime Emmy nominations, including two for outstanding drama series.

The drama stars Bateman as a financial adviser turned money launderer for a ruthless Mexican drug cartel, who has moved his family to rural Missouri, where they’ve become entangled with local criminals.

Ozark is produced by MRC, which is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.