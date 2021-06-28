Netflix’s ‘Ozark’ Casts Veronica Falcón, Ali Stroker in Key Season 4 Roles

Netflix’s crime thriller Ozark is adding a couple of key cast members to its upcoming fourth and final season.

The new season has cast Queen of the South villainess Veronica Falcón and Tony-winning Glee Project veteran Ali Stroker, The Hollywood Reporter has learned exclusively.

Falcón will play Camila, the sister of drug cartel leader Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) whose son “Javi Elizonndro” (Alfonso Herrera) is scheming to take over his uncle’s cartel. “Camila quietly works behind the scenes to become a formidable player in her family’s drug empire.”

Stroker will play Charles-Ann, an old friend of Ruth’s (Julia Garner) mother “who lends her a hand when she is in need of some assistance.”

Both are recurring guest stars in the final season, which will be released in two parts and consist of seven episodes each.

There’s no premiere date yet set, but a 2022 rollout seems likely.

Ozark debuted in 2017 on the streaming service and has build up accolades and awards, having racked up 32 Emmy nominations. Many fans and critics consider the most recent third season its best, setting high exceptions for its final run.

Falcón is represented by Lasher Group and APA; Stroker is represented by Schachter Entertainment, KMR and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin, & Dunham.