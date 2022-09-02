The Osbournes Set Return in BBC Series ‘Home to Roost’

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning to TV in a new BBC series Home to Roost.

The docuseries will follow the Osbourne family 20 years after they left the U.K. for Hollywood and opened their L.A. home for a popular reality TV series The Osbournes. The TV series ran on MTV and was instrumental in launching a new generation of reality television shows.

As the Osbournes return to the U.K., Expectation will produce ten half-hour episodes for BBC One and iPlayer. Home to Roost will document Ozzy and Sharon’s journey home alongside Kelly and Jack’s efforts to support them, as the couple attempt to re-start their lives in rural Buckinghamshire.

The series will take in Sharon’s 70th birthday, Kelly’s soon-to-be-born baby, Ozzy’s tour and the move back to Britain, according to the producers.

“I’m delighted that the Osbournes will be sharing this next chapter in their lives with BBC viewers in what promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life in the U.K.,” Clare Sillery, head of commissioning, documentaries, said in a statement.

The original MTV unscripted series featuring the Osbournes — rocker Ozzy and his wife/manager and their children — helped to launch the Hollywood careers of Sharon, Jack and Kelly.

Banijay Rights will handle international distribution for Home to Roost.