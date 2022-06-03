‘P-Valley’ Creator Katori Hall on Season 2 of the Starz Stripper Drama

Welcome to the 172nd episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executives and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week, Dan and I are joined (for the second time!) by the great Katori Hall, creator and showrunner of Starz drama P-Valley, which was one of the best-reviewed TV shows when it debuted in 2020. Beyond the interview, Dan and I also look ahead to this weekend’s ATX TV Festival and preview the TV to come in June.

Here’s how the episode plays out:

1. Headlines

It’s cast departure szn as changes are coming to AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, NBC’s Law & Order revival and the upcoming Amazon thriller The Power. Plus, one of the best dramas on TV is coming to a close sooner than expected.

2. June TV preview

The spring crush — gotta meet those Emmy qualifying deadlines! — has finally passed and June brings with it a crowded calendar that features the return of Amazon’s biggest hit, Apple looking to cash in with comedy Loot and the return of one of its most critically praised shows. That and Westworld and another HBO limited series that will set up the premium cable network for Emmys 2023.

3. ATX TV Festival preview

Dan is on the ground this weekend in Austin for the 11th annual festival — its return to in-person panels — and runs down the can’t-miss conversations and events including reunions for Scrubs, Parenthood and the creatives of Justified.

4. Showrunner Spotlight

P-Valley creator and showrunner Katori Hall, fresh off her Pulitzer Prize win for her latest Broadway offering — joins the show for the second time to discuss the changes coming to season two of the Starz stripper drama. The series made COVID a central character in season two as Hall looked to put her lens on how the pandemic impacted the Mississippi Delta town at the center of the show. “I knew I had something to say about this universal experience from the lens of black women down in the dirty delta who are out there stripping and trying to make their way out,” says Hall, who also reveals how the pandemic altered the five-season plan she originally had for P-Valley.

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, we wrap with Dan’s look at what to watch (or skip) this weekend. This week, he weighs in on The Boys, This Is Going to Hurt, Irma Vep, P-Valley and Obi-Wan.

Hear it all now on TV’s Top 5. Be sure to subscribe to the podcast to never miss an episode. (Reviews welcome!) You can also email us with any topics or Mailbag questions you’d like addressed in future episodes at TVsTop5@THR.com.