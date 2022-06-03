‘P-Valley’ Stars Tease “Stripped Down and Vulnerable” Season 2 Featuring New Music From Megan Thee Stallion

After a nearly two-year hiatus, P-Valley — which introduced viewers to Mississippi strip club The Pynk and its staff — will take things even deeper during its 2020-set season two, said star Nicco Annan.

“It’s really about being stripped down, about being vulnerable, exposed,” Annan told The Hollywood Reporter at the show’s Los Angeles premiere on Thursday of what’s ahead this season. “These last two years have really given us all a lot to think about and challenged in a lot of different ways, and I think you’re going to see that with the characters.”

One of the most significant challenges has clearly been the pandemic, which creator Katori Hall chose to address head on in the series, though many other shows have opted to avoid it entirely.

“I felt like strip clubs, it’s a business that’s based on gathering and based on intimacy, so what if this big virus comes in and destroys your business model? Boom, that’s high-stakes drama right there,” Hall said of her decision to incorporate COVID-19. “In a weird way the strip club was the best place to dig in very specifically to what has been a universal experience for everyone around the world,” with season two addressing domestic abuse and the struggle of single parents during the shutdown.

Another prominent storyline this season will be the racial justice protests that took place in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police. With a show set in the south and featuring a majority Black cast, Hall said she felt a responsibility to address those issues as well.

“I feel as though this fight towards racial justice is something that has been never-ending, and as a Black person I felt like it would have been irresponsible for me to not address it, especially because we have this huge platform and especially because the show actually came out during the pandemic, came out around the protests,” Hall said. “I just really wanted to pay homage to our struggle and honor what we went through, that experience, by holding up a mirror and saying, ‘I see you. I see what we’ve gone through, and our story is important.’ So this is actually a way for us to recognize and move forward and possibly heal.”

Added co-star Shannon Thornton, “I think it was very honest the way Katori wrote it into the show. I couldn’t see 2020 being depicted in fiction without adding the aspect of racism and the George Floyd incident and Ahmaud Aubrey and all of those incidents happening as well.”

As established in season one, the show’s music is also a core part of its identity, and this season will feature an original song from Megan Thee Stallion, who was also present at the LA premiere. Of those starry musical collaborations, Hall said, “it feels like you have a stamp of approval from people who really, really matter and know what they’re doing. They’re looking at the hard work that we’ve put in and the fact that we have such talented people working on it and they want to contribute their talent. It’s superstar level. I’m freaking out a little, I just hope everyone loves the music because I know I do.”

The show has worked to especially highlight Southern musicians in its episodes, which makes for an ideal match with the Houston-born rapper. “It was amazing having Megan’s music on the show, and you just think about, ‘Wait, these artists want to be a part of our show?'” said star Brandee Evans. “It’s beautiful because season one is like y’all don’t really know who we are. Season two, people were wanting to be there.”

P-Valley season two premieres Friday on STARZ.