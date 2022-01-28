Apple Sets Premiere Date and Shares First Look Images of International Series ‘Pachinko’

The dapper and ambitious new fishbroker Hansu (Lee Minho) surveys the market in the Korean village where he has been dispatched.

Apple TV+ has released first look images to its upcoming series Pachinko, which will premiere worldwide March 25 with the first three episodes. Subsequent installments of the eight-episode series will drop every Friday through April 29.

Pachinko, based on Min Jin Lee’s best-selling novel of the same name, is the first major trilingual U.S. series. Told in Korean, Japanese and English, the sprawling epic follows a single Korean family as it survives and persists from pre-World War II Japanese occupation through the 1980s financial boom in the U.S. and Japan.

The show will be the first project out of former WME partner Theresa Kang-Lowe’s Blue Marble Pictures, and it stars Oscar winner Youn Yuhjung (Minari), Korean superstar Lee Minho and Broadway veteran Jin Ha, who also starred in FX on Hulu’s Devs and HBO Max’s Love Life.

Soo Hugh (The Terror, Apple’s See) has adapted the novel, which was a National Book Award finalist in 2017, and serves as showrunner. Hugh and Kang-Lowe are both executive producers alongside Media Res’ Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer and directors Kogonada and Justin Chon, who helmed four episodes each.

See five first-look photos from Apple TV+’s Pachinko below.

Hansu (Lee Minho, right) seduces teenage Sunja (newcomer Minha Kim). Courtesy of Apple TV+

An aged Sunja (Youn Yuhjung) reflects on her life and family. Courtesy of Apple TV+

Young Sunja (Yu-na Jeon) in her seaside village in 1930s Japanese-occupied Korea. Courtesy of Apple TV+

The dapper and ambitious new fishbroker Hansu (Lee Minho) surveys the market in the Korean village where he has been dispatched. Courtesy of Apple TV+