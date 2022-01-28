Apple Sets Premiere Date and Shares First Look Images of International Series ‘Pachinko’

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Apple TV+ has released first look images to its upcoming series Pachinko, which will premiere worldwide March 25 with the first three episodes. Subsequent installments of the eight-episode series will drop every Friday through April 29.
Pachinko, based on Min Jin Lee’s best-selling novel of the same name, is the first major trilingual U.S. series. Told in Korean, Japanese and English, the sprawling epic follows a single Korean family as it survives and persists from pre-World War II Japanese occupation through the 1980s financial boom in the U.S. and Japan.
The show will be the first project out of former WME partner Theresa Kang-Lowe’s Blue Marble Pictures, and it stars Oscar winner Youn Yuhjung (Minari), Korean superstar Lee Minho and Broadway veteran Jin Ha, who also starred in FX on Hulu’s Devs and HBO Max’s Love Life.
Soo Hugh (The Terror, Apple’s See) has adapted the novel, which was a National Book Award finalist in 2017, and serves as showrunner. Hugh and Kang-Lowe are both executive producers alongside Media Res’ Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer and directors Kogonada and Justin Chon, who helmed four episodes each.
See five first-look photos from Apple TV+’s Pachinko below.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day