This Week in TV: ‘Pam & Tommy,’ Winter Olympics, ‘South Park’

The Winter Olympics begin this week, with blanket coverage across several NBCUniversal networks and platforms. While that will cover hundreds of hours on those outlets, there are still a fair number of other debuts from Feb. 2-8, including a Hulu series about the time we all learned the term “sex tape,” the long-awaited return of South Park to weekly episodes and an improvised crime show from Will Arnett.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Pam & Tommy takes viewers back to the moment when Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) — who got married four days after they met — had a video of themselves making love on their honeymoon stolen and subsequently placed on the fledgling internet, where it became a sensation. The limited series follows the guys (played by Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman) who made that happen as well as the fallout for Lee and (especially) Anderson.

After a very bro-y opening set of episodes focusing on Rogen’s and Offerman’s characters, the tone shifts noticeably for the remainder of the series as it delves deeper into the story. “I’m not sure you should feel too comfortable with a Pamela Anderson image reclamation project from which Pamela Anderson doesn’t stand to benefit in any tangible way,” writes THR critic Daniel Fienberg. “We’ve made a mess of celebrity in this country. Pam & Tommy, if nothing else, captures that.” The series debuts Wednesday on Hulu.

Also on streaming …

Murderville (Thursday, Netflix) asks the question, “What if Law & Order, but we get a different guest star to play the lead detective’s (Will Arnett) partner each time, and that person — be they Sharon Stone, Conan O’Brien or Marshawn Lynch — has to improvise their way through the case?” Season two of Raised by Wolves debuts Thursday on HBO Max. Prime Video’s Reacher (Friday) is based on Lee Child’s best-selling Jack Reacher novels and is a fairly faithful adaptation (for good and ill). Also on Prime Video Friday is Phat Tuesdays, a three-part documentary about the 1990s showcase for Black comics at the Comedy Store in L.A. Season two of Sweet Magnolias (Friday, Netflix) is not, alas, titled 2 Sweet 2 Magnolia. Uma Thurman heads the cast of thriller Suspicion (Friday, Apple TV+).

On broadcast …

Winter Olympics: While the opening ceremony is early Friday (6:35 a.m. ET/3:35 a.m. PT) on NBC, coverage of the games begins Wednesday on Peacock — with the latter streaming every event live — with NBC and USA devoting primetime to coverage from Beijing starting Thursday. Among the marquee, primetime-featured events for the opening weekend are the team figure skating competition, downhill and freestyle skiing and snowboarding.

Also: As Olympics counter-programming, CBS offers up the third season of Celebrity Big Brother (8 p.m. Wednesday, and then multiple nights per week through Feb. 23). ABC, meanwhile, debuts the Jeopardy National College Championship at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

On cable …

Returning: South Park last aired weekly episodes more than two years ago — in the fall of 2019. After a couple of specials on Comedy Central in 2020 and ’21 and the first of a string of movies on Paramount+, the show returns for its 25th season at 8 p.m. Wednesday on Comedy Central — celebrated with a rousing orchestral rendition of “Kyle’s Mom.”

Also: After Power Book II: Ghost wraps up its second season at 8 p.m. Sunday on Starz, the next show in the franchise, Power Book IV: Force, debuts at 9 p.m.

In case you missed it …

The main character in Single Drunk Female, Sam (Sofia Black-D’Elia), has a messy life, as the title implies, but the show around it “is a pretty good time,” writes THR critic Angie Han. As Sam works to get and stay sober — having lost a career and moved back to her hometown — she navigates the little things that will eventually add up to a reset for her life. “Both her triumphs and setbacks tend to be intimate ones,” Han notes. “That’s where the series finds both its humor and its pathos.” Episodes air at 10:30 p.m. Thursdays on Freeform and stream on Hulu and the cable network’s website and app.