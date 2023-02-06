Pamela Anderson Canadian Cooking Show in the Works

Pamela Anderson is set to show off her plants and legumes after Food Network Canada ordered to series Pamela’s Cooking With Love.

The eight-episode series commissioned by Corus Studios will see the Pamela, a love story star and Love, Pamela author working with chefs on plant-based menus and preparing meals for her family and friends at her Canadian west coast home. The series from Fireworks Media Group follows another collaboration, Pamela’s Garden of Eden, a home renovation show, being renewed for a second season of eight episodes.

“Creating elegant and inviting spaces that inspire a compassionate, calm and healthy environment has always been important to me and comes naturally. Corus Studios and I have set mutual goals with good intentions. It’s been a learning curve — and I am confident they will be a positive partner in helping bring my true vision to life,” Anderson said in a statement on Tuesday.

Work on both series from Anderson’s Vancouver Island home will take place in summer 2023. Robert Hardy and Anderson will executive produce.

News of the twin series hosted by Anderson follows Ryan White’s new Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, premiering on the streaming giant, and the launch of Anderson’s memoir Love, Pamela.

White recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about working with Anderson and how he came to make what he calls an “anti-celebrity” doc. “I didn’t even know Pamela was Canadian. That’s how little I knew about her. To me, she was the symbol of American sexuality. So the idea that she was from a small town on an island — that blew my mind right away,” he said, also sharing how both the doc and memoir are a way for Anderson to reclaim her own narrative and continue her career on her terms.