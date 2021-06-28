Pamela Anderson HGTV ‘Home Reno’ Show in the Works

Pamela Anderson has signed on for an HGTV Canada home renovation show that will see the former Baywatch star renovate her late grandmother’s abandoned home on Vancouver Island.

The Corus Studios series with a working title Pamela Anderson’s Home Reno Project will see Anderson return to her native Canada. Anderson bought the seven-acre home in Ladysmith, British Columbia from her grandmother 25 years ago as a promise to keep the property in the family.

Her renovation dreams will be fulfilled with the help of her new husband, Dan Hayhurst, her mother Carol Anderson and local crew, designers and craftspeople. Anderson’s marriage to Hayhurst in late 2020 followed a split with movie mogul Jon Peters.

Corus Studios will distribute Pamela Anderson’s Home Reno Project internationally.