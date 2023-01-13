Pamela Anderson Refuses to Read Lily James‘ Letter About ’Pam & Tommy’ Role

Pamela Anderson has been pretty candid that she’s been displeased with Hulu’s Pam & Tommy series depicting her 1990s relationship with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

Now in a New York Times interview, Anderson says Pam & Tommy star Lily James wrote her a handwritten letter where the Downton Abbey actress apparently expressed that she wanted nothing more than to honor the Baywatch star. Yet “a scanned copy of that letter still sits in Ms. Anderson’s inbox somewhere, unread” as the project felt to Anderson like a exploitation of her travails — including the theft and sale of her infamous home movie.

“It was already hurtful enough the first time,” Anderson said. “It’s like one of those things where you’re going, ‘Really?’ People are still capitalizing off that thing?”

She added that for years she resisted offers to do projects about her life.

James and the producers had previously reached out to Anderson, but she had “chosen not to engage,” producer Robert Siegel has said. “So we’ve respected her desire not to be involved.”

James went on to receive an Emmy and Golden Globe best actress nomination for her portrayal of Anderson. The show was also nominated for best TV movie or limited series.

Anderson instead is releasing her own memoir and is the subject of the Netflix documentary, Love, Pamela, out Jan. 31.

Anderson, seemingly reacting to the news of Pam & Tommy, says in the Love, Pamela trailer: “I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive and now that it’s all coming up again, I feel sick. I want to take control the narrative for the first time,” she says. “Why can’t we be the heroes of our own life story?”

“I don’t think people consider her the owner of her own image,” a man says in voiceover. “It’s Pamela Anderson: public property.”

Representatives for Hulu and James had no immediate comment.