Pamela Anderson Says Tim Allen “Has to Deny” He Allegedly Exposed Himself on ‘Home Improvement’: “Look at the Times We’re In”

Pamela Anderson has responded to Tim Allen’s denial that he exposed himself to her while the duo was working on Home Improvement — an allegation the author and actress made in her new memoir, Love, Pamela.

The allegations came to light ahead of the memoir’s Jan. 31 release in an excerpt published online, in which she revealed the alleged incident. It marked the first time she’d publicly discussed the harassment. Later that month, Allen told CNN in a statement that, “No, it never happened,” adding that, “I would never do such a thing.”

In an interview with ET Canada where a reporter contextualized Anderson’s experience within the #MeToo movement, the actress and author explained that she knows why Allen denied the allegations.

“He has to deny it because look at the times we’re in,” Anderson said. “If he said, ‘Oh, yeah, I did that…’ he’d be — a lot of these stories are just the tip of the iceberg.”

She also recounted the experience and noted she talked about it in her memoir “because it was my first job, Home Improvement, that I felt that was important to say.”

According to Anderson, Allen allegedly exposed himself on the first day of filming the hit ABC series after she came out of her dressing room. “He came out of his dressing room and he had this robe on,” she told the outlet before mimicking someone opening their robe. “He closes it and he goes, ‘Now we’re even — I’ve seen you naked, you’ve seen me naked. Now we can start the show.’”

The actress and model said her former co-star then “ran back into his room and he was embarrassed all day and acting like a little giddy schoolboy.” As for anyone who questions Anderson, she responded: “How could you make that up?”

Anderson also opened up about the decision to include the experience in her memoir, which was released the same day as her Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story.

“I only talked about really pivotal moments to try to get across that some of these things had happened, you know, in my childhood, my career,” she said. “I kind of wanted to sprinkle in some of these things. I mean, not all. Obviously, I didn’t tell every story in my life, or I’d be writing volumes.”