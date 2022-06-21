Pamela Levine to Head Marketing for Disney Branded TV, Nat Geo

Pamela Levine is returning to entertainment.

The former 20th Century Fox Film and HBO exec has been tapped to head marketing for Disney Branded Television and National Geographic, reporting to both Ayo Davis and Courteney Monroe.

In her new role, Levine will lead an integrated marketing division across brand and creative, strategy, PR, media planning, digital/social, events, talent relations and awards for content created for Disney+ and other Disney- and Nat Geo-branded linear networks.

“Pam is an incredibly accomplished executive whose extensive experience launching, reimagining, and growing big entertainment brands is unparalleled,” said Disney Branded TV president Davis and Nat Geo topper Monroe. “She’s not only led marketing for some of the most successful film and television franchises of all time, but Pam has a stellar reputation as a strong, inspiring leader of high-performing, award-winning teams. We’re delighted to welcome her to our Disney Branded Television and National Geographic Content teams.”

Levine previously served as CMO at HBO, where she oversaw campaigns for Game of Thrones, True Detective, Girls and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, among others. During her tenure as co-president of domestic film marketing at 20th Century Fox Film, she launched franchises including X-Men, Ice Age, Night at the Museum, The Simpsons Movie and Avatar. As president of worldwide theatrical marketing, she led campaigns for the likes of Hidden Figures, The Greatest Showman and many others. She’s returning to the entertainment fold after most recently served as CMO for the venture capital-backed tech company BookClub.com.

“This is an incredible and unique opportunity to work not only for two of the world’s most beloved and iconic global brands but also with some of the most talented executives in the business,” she said. “It’s an added bonus that so many of them are friends and former colleagues. I’m thrilled to join Ayo and Courteney, and the amazing teams at Disney Branded Television and National Geographic Content to help realize the unlimited potential of both brands.”

Chris Albert, evp marketing and publicity; Chris Spencer, evp creative marketing; Kristin Corrigan, svp marketing strategy; Jessica Bodaken, vp marketing production; Abby Ho, vp social media & engagement strategy; and Katie Morrow, vp media planning are among Levine’s direct reports.

Levine begins her new role June 27 and will be based in Burbank, Calif., while also spending time at Nat Geo’s headquarters in the District of Columbia.