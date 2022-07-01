Paramount+ Cancels ‘Why Women Kill’ After Two Seasons

Anthology series Why Women Kill has been canceled at Paramount+ — despite having been renewed for a third season late last year.

The streamer instead scrapped the third season, which had not yet been cast or started production. Paramount+ had picked up a third season in December 2021, several months after season two finished its run.

“Paramount+ has made the difficult decision not to move forward with Season 3 of Why Women Kill,” the streamer said in a statement. “We would like to thank our partners at CBS Studios and Imagine Television Studios, the amazing creator and showrunner Marc Cherry and the incredible writers, cast and crew for two memorable seasons.”

Why Women Kill premiered in 2019 on what was then CBS All Access. Created by Cherry (Desperate Housewives), the show explored the stories of women driven to the edge. The first season focused on three characters in different time periods (Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste) who experience infidelity. Season two was set in 1949 and starred Allison Tolman as a woman desperate to join an exclusive club.

CBS Studios and Imagine Television produced the series. Cherry executive produced with Brian Grazer of Imagine, Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis, Marc Webb, Samie Kim Falvey, Francie Calfo and David Warren.

Variety first reported the news.