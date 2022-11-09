×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Paramount+ Unveils Cast for U.K. Original ‘The Doll Factory’

'Hanna,' 'Normal People,' 'The Witcher' and 'The Sandman' talent are part of the ensemble for the series from production firm Buccaneer.

Esmé Creed-Miles in 'Hanna'
Esmé Creed-Miles in 'Hanna' Chris Raphael/Amazon

Paramount Global’s Paramount+ on Wednesday unveiled the cast for upcoming U.K. original series The Doll Factory based on the novel of the same name by Elizabeth Macneal.

The six-episode hour-long drama, produced by Buccaneer, will star Esmé Creed-Miles (Hanna) as Iris, who paints dolls and dreams of becoming an artist, Éanna Hardwicke (Normal People) as Silas, a taxidermist who owns a shop filled with his creations, Mirren Mack (The Witcher: Blood Origin) as Rose, Iris’ twin sister who works alongside her in the doll shop, and George Webster (Wedding Season) as Louis, a painter and member of the Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood.

Related Stories

72 Films and Fremantle top executives
Business

Fremantle Acquires Majority Stake in Documentary Producer 72 Films

Marco Bassetti
Business

Banijay Acquires Majority Stake in Israel's MoviePlus Productions

Also joining the ensemble cast are Pippa Haywood (Bodyguard), Sharlene Whyte (Stephen), newcomer Reece Kenwyne-Mpudzi, Freddy Carter (Shadow and Bone), Saoirse Monica Jackson (Derry Girls), Laurie Kynaston (The Sandman), Jim Caesar (The Witcher), Akshay Khanna (Chloe), Aysha Kala (The Undeclared War) and Nell Hudson (Outlander).

Set in London in 1850, The Doll Factory tells the story of Iris, Silas, “who dreams of one day finding an item so unique he will be catapulted to fame,” and Louis, “a painter searching for his next muse,” according to a plot description. “When Iris meets Silas, and then Louis, she is offered an opportunity to escape and start a new life. To do so, she must abandon her sister, sacrifice her reputation and launch herself into the unknown. But as Iris’ world expands, a story of dark obsession begins to unfold.”

Buccaneer, the London-headquartered production company behind such scripted series as Marcella and Crime, is producing the show. Charley Miles is adapting the series for screen and will also serve as executive producer. Sacha Polak (Hanna, Dirty God) is directing the series.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad