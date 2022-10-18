MIPCOM: Paramount+ Sets Launch Dates for France, Germany

Paramount+ has revealed when it will launch in Germany and France, Europe’s two largest territories.

The Paramount streaming platform will bow in France on Dec. 1 and in Germany, as well as Austria and Switzerland, on Dec. 8.

The launches, announced at international television market MIPCOM on Tuesday, will greatly expand Paramount+’s European footprint. Currently, the streamer is live in U.S., the U.K., Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia, Italy, Ireland and South Korea.

The French and German versions of Paramount+ will have access to shows from Paramount’s stable of sister networks, including Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Showtime and the Smithsonian Channel, as well as feature films from Paramount Pictures.

Paramount+ originals that subscribers in the territories will be able to access include Star Trek: Strange New World, the latest spin-off of the long-running sci-fi franchise; Sylvester Stallone-starrer Tulsa King; and 1923, the Yellowstone prequel, featuring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

Programming will also include kids classics like PAW Patrol, Rugrats and SpongeBob SquarePants and local-language originals, including French mystery drama The Signal and fantasy horror thriller Mask: Marie Antoinette Serial Killer and the German eco-cyber thriller A Thin Line and con-man drama Der Scheich from acclaimed German director Dani Levy (Go for Zucker!).

Paramount+ will launch in both territories online and on connected TV devices via distribution through Apple, Amazon, Google, Samsung and Roku, as well as mobile devices, and will also bow on both Sky in Germany and Austria and on Canal+ in France.