‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Renewed at Paramount+

The second life of Criminal Minds will continue on Paramount+.

The streamer has picked up Criminal Minds: Evolution for a second season. The renewal comes as the 10-episode first season resumes Thursday following a holiday break. The season finale is set for Feb. 9.

“We’re thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution with the order of another season,” Paramount Streaming chief programming officer Tanya Giles said in a statement. “The series has always been a consistent top performer for Paramount+ and fans have quickly embraced this new season with its more serialized elements. There are still many dark twists and turns yet to come for the BAU this season, and we can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store.”

Evolution brings together much of the 2005-2020 CBS show’s regular cast — Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster — as the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit tries to track a killer (played by Zach Gilford) who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers.

Paramount+ says the series is one of its top five original shows and has driven increased viewership for the original as well. As usual with streaming outlets, there aren’t numbers attached to those claims — though since Evolution premiered, Criminal Minds (which also streams on Hulu) has rejoined Nielsen’s top 10 acquired shows after an absence of several months after it left Netflix.