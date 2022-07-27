‘iCarly’ Renewed for Third Season at Paramount+

The grown-up iCarly will keep streaming.

Paramount+ has renewed the series for a third season, which is set to return to production later in the year for a 2023 premiere. The revival of the former Nickelodeon show wrapped season two in June.

The series follows an adult Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) as she revives her web series with the help of her brother Spencer and long-time friend Freddie (returning cast members Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress). Laci Mosley, who plays Carly’s roommate Harper, and Jaidyn Triplett, as Freddie’s stepdaughter Millicent, also star.

“iCarly’s loyal fan base grew up with Carly, Spencer and Freddie, and have now fallen in love with Harper and Millicent, too,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer for streaming at Paramount+. “We’re thrilled to have Miranda, Jerry, Nathan, Laci and Jaidyn return for a third season, and we know Paramount+’s growing YA audience is as well.”

The show’s second season closed on a cliffhanger involving Carly and Freddie’s relationship, which presumably will be resolved when the series picks up again.

Ali Schouten-Seeks (Young & Hungry, Disney+’s Diary of a Future President) serves as showrunner on iCarly and executive produces with Cosgrove. Trainor, Kress and Alissa Vradenburg are producers. Dan Schneider created the original series.