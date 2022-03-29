Rob Yang Boards Paramount+’s Espionage Drama ‘Rabbit Hole’ (Exclusive)

Paramount+’s espionage drama Rabbit Hole is adding to its cast.

Rob Yang (Succession) has joined the Kiefer Sutherland-led series. He’ll be a series regular, playing a government bureaucrat who gets caught up in a potentially world-altering plot.

Ordered to series in May 2021, Rabbit Hole comes from CBS Studios and writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us, WeCrashed). Sutherland (who’s also an executive producer) stars as John Weir, a private espionage operator in the midst of a battle over the preservation of democracy in a world at odds with misinformation, behavioral manipulation, the surveillance state and the interests that control these extraordinary powers.

Yang will play Edward Homm, a mild-mannered, stiff and unassuming U.S. Treasury employee becomes entangled in an espionage scheme.

Requa and Ficarra are executive producing Rabbit Hole with Sutherland (24, Showtime’s upcoming The First Lady), Charlie Gogolak (The Sinner) and Suzan Bymel (Designated Survivor). The series is also a reunion for Sutherland and David Nevins, chairman and CEO of Paramount Premium Group and chief creative officer Paramount+ scripted series. In previous roles at Fox and Imagine Television, Nevins helped develop and steer 24.

Yang appeared on the first two seasons of HBO’s Succession in 2018 and 2019 and was a regular on Showtime’s American Rust last year. His credits also include The Resident at Fox, Netflix’s Living With Yourself and FX’s The Americans. He’s repped by APA and Yorn Levine.