‘SEAL Team’ Nabs Season 7 Pickup at Paramount+

Paramount+ will keep SEAL Team on active duty for another season.

The streamer has picked up a seventh season of the David Boreanaz-led drama. It will be the third installment that’s exclusive to Paramount+; the series ran for four seasons on CBS before moving platforms with season five in fall 2021.

“We look forward to bringing SEAL Team fans even more of the series’ poignant storylines and thrilling missions with the upcoming seventh season,” Paramount Streaming chief programming officer Tanya Giles said in a statement. “The series continues to evolve and grow its audience. It is a great example of the types of programming that we see resonate with our subscribers.”

Paramount+ announced a standalone SEAL Team movie in February 2022 that was designed to “expand the storytelling universe” of the series, with Boreanaz and executive producers Spencer Hudnut and Christopher Chulack involved. The movie isn’t currently in active development, sources say, but could still happen.

Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks and Raffi Barsoumian star alongside Boreanaz. Hudnut and Chulack executive produce the CBS Studios series along with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Owen and Boreanaz.