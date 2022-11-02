Paramount+ Coming to Virgin Media in U.K. Under Multi-Year Carriage Deal

Paramount Global and British cable giant Virgin Media on Wednesday unveiled a new multi-year distribution agreement, extending their existing partnership across Paramount’s streaming services and linear channels in the U.K.

“The renewed partnership will see Paramount+, the global subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service, debut on Virgin TV in 2023.” Paramount+ original series include the likes of Halo and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Under the new deal, advertising-supported streaming service Pluto TV will also gain wider U.K. distribution on Virgin Media’s TV360 and Stream services. “2023 will also see Pluto TV’s channel line-up launch on a dedicated FAST section of Virgin TV’s electronic program guide, allowing customers seamless access to the channels,” the companies said.

In addition, Virgin Media TV customers will continue to get access to Paramount’s pay TV brands MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, as well as free-to-air network Channel 5, its digital channel portfolio and Channel 5’s on-demand service My5.

Said Sarah Rose, chief operations and commercial officer, U.K. & Canada, at Paramount: “Our long partnership with Virgin Media continues to help us unlock the power of Paramount’s content. The wider distribution of our SVOD and FAST services, Paramount+ and Pluto TV, will support our ambitious growth plans for streaming in the U.K., as well as our popular free-to-air and pay TV channel portfolios.”

Added David Bouchier, chief TV and entertainment officer at Virgin Media O2: “We’re constantly looking to give our customers even more great entertainment to enjoy whenever and wherever they want to. Our enhanced partnership with Paramount offers access not only to award-winning drama, comedy, music and kids’ channels, but also FAST channels via Pluto TV and premium SVOD with Paramount+. This is fantastic news for our customers and gives them even more, to look forward to next year.”