Korean Sci-fi Drama Series ‘Yonder’ Coming to Paramount+ in April

South Korean sci-fi drama series Yonder, the first local production under Paramount Global’s strategic partnership with Korean entertainment powerhouse CJ ENM, will launch globally on Paramount+, including in the U.S., on April 11.

The show will premiere exclusively on the streamer in the U.S. and, as previously unveiled, its international markets of Canada, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, Germany, Switzerland Austria and France.

In addition, Paramount+ will also make available worldwide a collection of Korean thriller and mystery dramas produced by CJ ENM, starting on April 11.

They include Signal, about a criminal profiler from 2015 and a detective from 1989 who tackle crimes by communicating via a walkie-talkie that transcends time, seasons 1 and 2 of Voice, about the employees of an emergency call center and dispatch teams who try to help victims using only what they hear during their calls for help, and seasons 1 and 2 of Save Me, about a dark religious cult “masquerading as a peaceful pastoral church.”

In Yonder, Jae-hyun, played by Shin Ha-kyun (Beyond Evil), receives a message from his late wife Yi-hoo, portrayed by Han Ji-min (Rooftop Prince), who died from an illness. Her message is an invitation to a world called “Yonder,” which was designed based on her memories. “Jae-hyun goes to Yonder and reunites with Yi-hoo again,” according to a plot description. “But can they be together forever?” Directed by Lee Jun-ik and produced by CJ ENM and Doodoong Pictures, the show also stars Lee Jeong-eun (Parasite) and Jung Jin-young (Ode to My Father).

Last year, Paramount+ entered Asia with its launch in South Korea on CJ ENM streamer TVING. Paramount+ also recently unveiled crime series Bargain as its second local production as part of its deal with CJ ENM; the series launched on TVING in October and will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ globally this summer.