Paramount TV Studios Partners With Brillstein Entertainment for Scripted TV Series

Paramount Television Studios and Brillstein Entertainment Partners are teaming up to produce scripted series.

The Nicole Clemens-fronted studio and management/production company Brillstein Entertainment Partners have signed a multiple-year, first-look deal that will see the two companies team to make scripted original series for both the Paramount Global platforms as well as third-party buyers.

“We are incredibly excited about this new venture with Brillstein,” said Clemens, who serves as president of Paramount Television Studios and Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “We’ve enjoyed a great relationship with their managers and stellar roster of clients over the years and look forward to deepening and strengthening those partnerships as we collaborate with Allie Goss and her team to produce a slate of compelling new series for the global market.”

Brillstein Creative Partners, the company’s in-house affiliated production company that is fronted by former Netflix exec Goss, will co-develop and co-produce the projects alongside Clemens’ PTVS.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nicole and the talented team at Paramount Television Studios to further fuel the momentum of our production company and to unlock new opportunities for all of our creative partners,” said Jon Liebman, chairman and CEO of Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

The deal will provide Paramount TV Studios access to Brillstein’s roster of writers, producers, directors and stars at a time when competition for top talent remains at an all-time high given the massive volume of originals amid the battle for streaming subscribers.

PTVS is the studio behind Paramount+ series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Fatal Attraction, The Offer and Joe Pickett. The studio is also behind Apple’s Shantaram, Amazon’s Jack Ryan, Reacher and Cross as well as the upcoming The Spiderwick Chronicles for Disney+.

Brillstein Creative Partners, which tapped Goss to take over for Amy Powell late last year, has ramped up its TV development slate with projects at platforms including Netflix, Amazon, Onyx and Apple. Brillstein Entertainment Partners counts a client list that includes Brad Pitt, Brendan Fraser, Florence Pugh, Kaley Cuoco, Rami Malek, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Charlie Hunnam, Catherine O’Hara, Zach Galifianakis, Tiffany Haddish, Forest Whitaker, Scott Derrickson, Rachel Brosnahan and Rob Lowe, among others.