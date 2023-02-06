Dominic Pagone to Lead Communications at Paramount TV Studios

Showtime publicity executive Dominic Pagone is moving to a different post at Paramount Global.

Pagone will move from the premium cable outlet to Paramount Television Studios, where he will lead PR efforts at senior vp communications. He’ll report to studio head Nicole Clemens and Chris Ender, executive vp communications at CBS.

Pagone head up will lead communciations efforts at the studio — a post formerly held by Erin Calhoun, who last week took on cross-platform PR responsibilities for Showtime and Paramount+ as the two brands prepare to merge, as well as ad-supported streamer Pluto TV.

“He loves television and knows how to generate meaningful recognition for our premium shows. Dom is also the ultimate collaborator with executives, talent, producers and everyone in the creative process,” Clemens wrote in an email to Paramount TV Studios staff on Monday (read it in full below).

Pagone joined Showtime in 2018 as senior vp of entertainment PR, later adding oversight of the premium cabler’s awards publicity. Prior to that, he spent 18 years at FX, beginning as a publicist and working his way up to senior vp communications.

Clemens’ memo to staff is below.

Hi, everyone. I’m reaching out today to formally announce our new head of communications, Dominic Pagone. This is not a surprise to many of you, especially since he was in the office last week!

Dom is certainly no stranger to our team. In his former role at Showtime communications, he was an important PR adviser and strategist across many PTVS business and show issues. Now we get him full time!

He’s also no stranger to me. Dom and I previously worked together at FX, where I witnessed firsthand his incredible skill in media relations, talent relations, show campaigns and awards strategies. He loves television and knows how to generate meaningful recognition for our premium shows. Dom is also the ultimate collaborator with executives, talent, producers and everyone in the creative process.

As Senior Vice President, Communications, PTVS, Dominic will report to me and Chris Ender, who oversees comms for all CBS brands and other parts of George Cheeks’ world. Dom and his team will be based here on the first floor of the Lubitsch building, and they will also be aligned and collaborate with Chris’ broader communications group too.

In addition to Dom’s announcement, I’m sure you also read the amazing news last week about Erin Calhoun, who has been named EVP Communications, Paramount Streaming and Cross-Company Publicity overseeing communications for Paramount+, Pluto and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, and has a new cross-platform role in the broader company. I want to thank Erin for her incredible comms leadership at PTVS and her support to me and all our teams.

We now have the best of three worlds for comms. We get Dom every day; Erin when we sell a show to Paramount+; and we’re connected to Chris’ broader comms group, too.

Please join me in thanking Erin and welcoming Dom to his new PTVS leadership role.

Nicole