‘The Offer’ Showrunner Nikki Toscano Inks Paramount TV Studios Overall Deal

Paramount Television Studios made an offer that the showrunner of The Offer couldn’t refuse.

Nikki Toscano has signed a three-year overall deal at the studio, where she’s currently overseeing The Offer, a limited series about the making of The Godfather for Paramount+. Under the deal, Toscano will develop premium series projects for all platforms.

“Nikki is a supremely talented writer and showrunner. Her contribution to The Offer as its fearless leader and North Star is immeasurable,” said Nicole Clemens, president Paramount TV Studios and Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “We look forward to many more successful collaborations.”

Said Toscano, “It’s been such an easy and inspired collaboration with Nicole, Jenna [Santoianni, executive vp at Paramount TV Studios] and the entire Paramount Television Studios team, and I am thrilled to continue this creative partnership.”

The Offer chronicles the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s classic film The Godfather through the eyes of producer Al Ruddy (Miles Teller). Toscano serves as showrunner and executive produces with writer Michael Tolkin (The Player), Leslie Greif, Ruddy, Teller and Dexter Fletcher, who’s directing multiple episodes.

Prior to The Offer, Toscano was co-showrunner on Amazon’s Hunters. She has also worked as a writer and producer on Bates Motel, Revenge and Shades of Blue, among other series. She is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Felker Toczek.