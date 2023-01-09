Paramount+ Nabs Prince Harry ITV Interview for Canada

Paramount+ has grabbed the exclusive rights in Canada for Harry: The Interview, Prince Harry’s chat with ITV from his home in Los Angeles.

The Duke of Sussex’s talk with Tom Bradby, journalist and ITV News at Ten presenter, first aired in the UK on Sunday night. The 90-minute program, produced by ITN Productions, will debut on Paramount+ in Canada on Tuesday, the same day Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare is published by Penguin Random House.

The Canadian TV pick-up by Paramount+ is significant as, traditionally, big event programming has been acquired by a local broadcaster. U.S.-based streamers like Netflix and Disney+ have in recent years picked up increasing TV market share in Canada as linear TV broadcasters face declines in viewership.

The publication of Spare, which accidentally already had a release in Spain, has been preceded by a series of interviews with Prince Harry, in which he talks about his relationship with the British royal family, specifically brother Prince William, and learning of his mother Princess Diana’s death in 1997. Those chats included a sit down with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes in his first U.S. TV interview to discuss his highly anticipated memoir. Harry also joined Michael Strahan for an interview that aired Monday on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have faced both criticism and admiration since their exit from the UK’s royal family. More recently, the couple denied that doing the six-part Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan contradicted their desire to step back from public life and preserve their privacy.

“Tom Bradby’s interview with Prince Harry will be a program that everyone with an informed opinion on the monarchy should want to watch,” Michael Jermey, ITV director of news and current affairs, said in a statement.