‘Parenthood,’ ‘Justified’ Reunions Set for 2022 ATX TV Festival

The Braverman family will get back together at the 2022 ATX TV Festival.

The 11th edition of the festival, set for June 2-5 in Austin, will feature a reunion of the Parenthood cast — one that had initially been planned for 2020 but was put off by the pandemic. The ATX Festival went online only in each of the past two seasons but is planning to return to in-person events this year.

Also on tap for the 2022 festival is a panel featuring the Justified creative team, who will have a conversation about their collaborative process in making the critically acclaimed FX series and the creative partnerships that resulted from it. That reunion had also been slated for 2020 before being pushed back.

The Parenthood reunion, which comes 12 years after the series’ NBC debut, will feature cast members Dax Shepard, Erika Christensen, Joy Bryant, Mae Whitman and Craig T. Nelson along with series creator and showrunner Jason Katims, writer/executive producer David Hudgins (who’s also an ATX TV advisory board member) and director/exec producer Lawrence Trilling. Additional participants will be announced later.

The Justified creative panel features creator (and ATX board member) Graham Yost, executive producers Michael Dinner and Sarah Timberman and writer/producers Taylor Elmore, Fred Golan, Dave Andron, Chris Provenzano, Benjamin Cavell, Gary Lennon, Ingrid Escajeda, VJ Boyd and Wendy Calhoun.

Festival badges are on sale now, and virtual passes will go on sale closer to the event and allow remote access to some programming.