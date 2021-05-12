Paris Hilton, JoJo Siwa to Front Peacock Unscripted Series

Peacock is bolstering its unscripted roster with series featuring Paris Hilton and JoJo Siwa, along with importing a hybrid show called True Story, which was originally developed for NBC.

The pickups follow that of Unidentified With Demi Lovato, in which the singer and actress investigates UFO phenomena.

Hilton will star in Paris in Love, a 13-episode series that will document the preparations and lead-up to her wedding to venture capitalist Carter Reum. It will follow the entrepreneur and influencer as she chooses a dress, designs the destination wedding and attends her bachelorette party.

The show comes from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, where Hilton signed an overall deal in March, in association with Shed Media, Telepictures and Hilton’s Silvington Manor Entertainment. Hilton and Silvington Manor’s Bruce Gersh executive produce. Hilton is repped by UTA and Jill Fritzo PR.

Teen pop star Siwa and her mother, Jessalynn Siwa, will star in a Making the Band-esque series called The Siwa Dance Pop Revolution. The show will feature talented kids going through a series of performances and competitions to land a spot in a pop group, with Jess Siwa as their manager and JoJo serving as choreographer and mentor.

Bryan Stinson of Stinson Media and Jess Siwa developed the show, which will be produced by Evolution Media (Vanderpump Rules). The executive producers are Alex Baskin, Douglas Ross, Brian McCarthy, Sean Rankine, Stinson, Jessalynn Siwa, JoJo Siwa and Caryn Sterling.

The six-episode True Story, hosted by Ed Helms (Peacock’s Rutherford Falls) and Randall Park (WandaVision), was picked up at NBC last year but will now migrate to its NBCUniversal sibling. Based on an Australian series, the show will feature people recounting extraordinary true stories to Helms and Park — while a star-studded cast of actors re-enacts the tale.

Warner Bros. Unscripted Television produces in association with Warner Horizon, Pacific Electric Picture Co. and Universal Television Alternative Studio. Tim Bartley, Hamish Blake, Andy Lee and Ryan Shelton — the creators of the original series — executive produce with Helms, Mike Falbo, Park and showrunner Tracey Baird.