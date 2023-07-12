Korean Actress Park Eun-bin to Star in Netflix K-Drama ‘Castaway Diva’

Korean actress Park Eun-bin is teaming up with Netflix again after starring in the streamer’s smash-hit Korean drama, Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

Park has signed on as the lead of Netflix’s upcoming series Castaway Diva (working title), set to premiere in late 2023. In the new series, she plays Seo Mok-ha, an aspiring singer who becomes stranded on a deserted island for 15 years — and then commences a journey to become a diva.

While announcing the casting Wednesday, Netflix revealed a first look at Park as Seo Mok-ha (image above).

Park is joined on Castaway Diva by an ensemble of popular Korean actors, including Kim Hyo-jin, Chae Jong-hyeop, Cha Hak-yeon, and Kim Joo-hun. Kim Hyo-jin plays Yoon Ran-ju, a once-popular singer, and Seo Mok-ha’s idol, who seeks a new lease on life after encountering her fan from the island. Chae portrays Kang Bo-geol, a calm and introverted variety show producer and director.

Castaway Diva is directed by Oh Chung-hwan (Hotel Del Luna, Big Mouse) and written by Park Hye-ryun (Start-Up, While You Were Sleeping), with the new drama representing their third series collaboration.

Led by Park, Extraordinary Attorney Woo was a huge success for Netflix, spending 21 weeks on the company’s Global Non-English Top 10 list last year (tied with Squid Game), and reaching the Top 10 in 57 countries.