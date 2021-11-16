‘Party Down’ Revival Happening at Starz — Without Lizzy Caplan

Party Down is officially returning to Starz with nearly its full cast.

Original stars Ken Marino, Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally have all closed deals to return for a six-episode revival of the cult favorite comedy.

Scheduling conflicts, however, prevented original star Lizzy Caplan from returning to reprise her role. She’s scheduled to film FX on Hulu’s Fleishman Is in Trouble at the same time the Starz comedy is set to go into production. The actress also recently signed on to star in another reboot, Fatal Attraction for Paramount+, meaning her dance card is essentially filled.

News that Starz would be reviving Party Down was announced in March, when the Lionsgate-backed premium cabler confirmed a six-episode return to the series with co-creator Rob Thomas attached. At the time, the cabler had hoped all the original stars would return. Negotiations began at the time and continued until recently. Thomas and exec producers Paul Rudd, John Enbom, Dan Etheridge and Scott are all returning.

“After more than 10 years, we’re excited to have the cast, many of whom are now hugely popular award-winning stars, return to don their pink bowties and head back to the party,” said Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch. “The fan demand for a Party Down revival is clear and we look forward to what Rob, Paul, John, Dan and now Adam will do as they bring this special project and these hilarious characters back to life.”

Party Down ran for two seasons on Starz in 2009-2010. Both are available via the Starz app. Production on the update begins next year.

Party Down joins a scripted roster at Starz that also includes the Power franchise, Outlander, P-Valley, Heels, Blindspotting, Black Mafia Family, Gaslilt, Hightown, Run the World, Shining Vale and Step Up, among others, as Hirsch targets premium content for women.