‘Party Down’ Trailer: Adam Scott Makes His Catering Return in Revived Comedy

The Party Down gang is back for seconds in the first full trailer teasing the Starz comedy’s long-awaited return.

In the footage released Thursday ahead of the Feb. 24 launch, Adam Scott reprises his role as actor-bartender Henry Pollard, who finds himself unexpectedly reuniting a decade later with his former co-workers from the Party Down catering team. The series, which has built a cult following, previously concluded its original two-season run in June 2010.

“This is not how I envisioned my 40s,” Scott tells a fellow member of the crew in the trailer.

During a different moment, a frazzled Constance Carmell (Jane Lynch) exclaims while at an event, “This is no joke. This is catering!”

Also returning from the original cast alongside Scott and Lynch are Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally. Lizzy Caplan will not return due to scheduling conflicts.

New to the cast for the six-episode third season are Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams and Zoë Chao, while James Marsden will recur as a guest star. Other guest stars this season include Dan Bakkedahl, Quinta Brunson, Liv Hewson, Fran Kranz, Ki Hong Lee, Lyric Lewis, Bobby Moynihan, Nick Offerman, Judy Reyes and Calum Worthy.

Executive producers on the season are Scott, Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd and Dan Etheridge.

During an interview with Stephen Colbert last year, Scott quipped that the initial run didn’t exactly amass legions of viewers by the time it wrapped up: “We finished 12 years ago, and our final episode had something like 13,000 viewers, so it was not yet a cult classic at the time.”

Party Down season three premieres Feb. 24 at midnight on the Starz app and all streaming and on-demand platforms.