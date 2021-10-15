Lionsgate, AGC Team for Patricia Clarkson, Nathalie Emmanuel Series ‘Gray’

Lionsgate and Stuart Ford’s AGC Television are teaming up to produce new espionage thriller TV series Gray, starring Patricia Clarkson (House of Cards) and Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones).

Clarkson will play Cornelia Gray, a CIA spy coming in from the cold after 20 years in hiding, dodging the government agents who suspected her of being a traitor. But when she returns to her old life, it is discovered there is a new mole within her old spy network putting both Gray and her contacts in jeopardy.

Writer John McLaughlin (Black Swan) and director Ruba Nadda (Magnum P.I., Roswell) will adapt the series, which is based on an original concept by best-selling novelist David Baldacci (Absolute Power).

Ford and president of AGC Television Lourdes Diaz will produce Gray with Baldacci, Clarkson, and Marc Shmuger serving as producers and Matt Bankston serving as co-executive producer. Further casting is ongoing. Gray is set to begin production in early 2022. AGC will distribute the series in the U.S. with Lionsgate Television handling international distribution rights.

The deal for the series was brokered by Lionsgate’s director of acquisitions and content strategy Elliott Brannon, by AGC’s senior vp of legal and business affairs Anant Tamirisa and by vp of legal and business affairs Meghan Victor.

Clarkson is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content; Emmanuel is repped by ICM Partners and A&J Artists; Nadda is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano; Baldacci is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency; McLaughlin is repped by A3 Artists Agency.