Patti LaBelle Boards ‘The Wonder Years’ at ABC

The Wonder Years is welcoming a music icon to its cast.

Patti LaBelle will guest-star in the ABC comedy’s second season, playing Bill Williams’ (Dulé Hill) mother. She’s currently signed on for two episodes.

Her character, Shirley Williams, is the choir director at her church. “Mother Williams” is as sweet as she can be but has another side to her when choir members don’t quite hit the right notes.

Season two of The Wonder Years will continue to follow the coming of age of Dean Williams (Elisha “EJ” Williams) in Montgomery, Alabama, in the late 1960s. The series, due to premiere at midseason, won a Peabody Award for its first season, and showrunner Saladin K. Patterson was nominated for a Writers Guild Award for his pilot script.

The show’s regular cast also includes Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Julian Lerner, Amari O’Neil and Milan Ray. Don Cheadle narrates The Wonder Years as the adult Dean.

LaBelle, a two-time Grammy winner and Grammy Hall of Fame inductee for “Lady Marmalade,” will next be seen in Lifetime’s holiday movie A New Orleans Noel. Her other recent acting credits include CBS’ The Neighborhood, Fox’s Star and OWN’s Greenleaf. LaBelle, also a best-selling author and founder of the Patti’s Good Life food/lifestyle brand, is repped by WME and Edwards Entertainment.

Patterson executive produces The Wonder Years with Lee Daniels and Bob Daily.