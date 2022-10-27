Paul Attanasio Sets Drama ‘The Bends’ at FX

FX is looking for a different take on The Americans.

The Disney-backed cable network has handed out a pilot order for drama The Bends, from writer Paul Attanasio (House, Quiz Show, Donnie Brasco) and The Handmaid’s Tale exec producer Warren Littlefield.

The drama follows a seemingly perfect American family in Berlin whose secrets come to light when they hire a new nanny, unaware that she is trying to expose the parents’ corrupt financial and familial ties. The Bends is based on Gerald Seymour’s book, Killing Ground.

Attanasio will write the script and exec produce the drama, which is produced in-house at Disney’s 20th Television and Warren Littlefield’s studio-based The Littlefield Co. Mike Barker, who worked with FX on Fargo and Littlefield on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, will direct the pilot.Exec producers also include Littlefield, who expands his relationship with FX beyond the recently renewed The Old Man and Fargo, Ann Johnson, Graham Littlefield and Lisa Harrison of The Littlefield Co., and Kathy Ciric (Inventing Anna).

FX continues to adhere to the pilot development model under CEO John Landgraf, who is known for allowing projects the time to get the creative right. The network also has a queer metaphysical comedy pilot in the works, among others.

Attanasio is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham. Littlefield is with WME, TFC Management and Tom Hoberman. Baker is with CAA, Independent Talent Group and Jackoway Austen. Ciric is with CAA.