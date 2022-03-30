Paul Herman, Actor in ‘The Sopranos,’ ‘Entourage’ and ‘The Irishman,’ Dies at 76

Paul Herman speaks on stage during SAG screening for "Silver Linings Playbook" presented by Weinstein Company at Wadsworth Theater on January 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

Paul Herman, an actor in The Sopranos, Entourage, The Irishman and Goodfellas, has died, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. He was 76.

Herman’s representative T Keaton-Woods confirmed his death, sharing with THR the following statement from The 5 Management company:

“We are deeply saddened at the loss of our beloved Paul Herman. A true character on and off screen. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and we will always remember the sound of his laughter and bold spirit. We ask that you respect the privacy of the family at this time.”

A cause of death was not provided.

Herman’s death was also announced by Sopranos co-star Michael Imperioli via Instagram on Wednesday. “Paulie was just a great dude,” wrote Imperioli. “A first class storyteller and raconteur and one hell of an actor.”

He listed a number of Herman’s film credits, including Once Upon a Time in America and The Irishman. “Paulie lived around the corner from me the last few years and i am glad we got to spend some time together before he left us,” Imperioli continued. “I’ll miss him. Lots of love to his family, friends and our community of actors and filmmakers.”

Herman, who was born in Brooklyn in 1946, began his acting career in 1982 in Dear Mr. Wonderful, with Joe Pesci and Karen Ludwig. Throughout the ’80s he then appeared in films such as Easy Money, The Cotton Club, The Purple Rose of Cairo and Radio Days.

On television, the actor had roles in Spencer: For Hire, Miami Vice and The Equalizer, before taking on the role of club owner Peter “Beansie” Gaeta in The Sopranos. Herman went on to play Marvin — the exceptionally tolerant accountant to megastar Vince Chase (Adrian Grenier) — in HBO’s Entourage from 2004-2010.

Entourage creator Doug Ellin wrote on Instagram of Herman’s death: “Sad day as we lost Paulie Herman, who played Marvin the accountant (based on my father). Paulie was generous, caring, and hilarious. And too young to be gone.”

Kevin Dillon, who played Johnny Drama on Entourage, called Herman a “great man” and a “great actor” on Instagram, sharing that he was “too young to go.”

Herman’s additional film credits include Heat, Crazy Heart, Little Fockers, We Own the Night, Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle.

He was the recipient of several acting accolades including a Screen Actors Guild award for the ensemble cast of American Hustle and a New York Film Critics recognition for the cast of Silver Linings Playbook.

