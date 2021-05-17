Paul McCartney-Rick Rubin Docuseries Lands at Hulu

Hulu has scored rights to a docuseries featuring in-depth conversations between two music icons: Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin.

The six-episode series, McCartney 3, 2, 1, is set to premiere July 16. McCartney and Rubin will discuss all facets of McCartney’s more than 60 years in the music business, from his time with the Beatles and Wings to his long solo career (his most recent album, McCartney III, was released in December.

McCartney and Rubin also teased the docuseries in December with a video (watch it below) showing the two at a mixing board discussing several songs, along with vintage footage of McCartney during the Beatles era.

“Never before have fans had the opportunity to hear Paul McCartney share, in such expansive, celebratory detail, the experience of creating his life’s work — more than 50 years of culture-defining music,” said Craig Erwich, president Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “To be an observer as Paul and Rick Rubin deconstruct how some of the biggest hits in music history came to be is truly enlightening. It is an honor that Paul chose to return to Hulu to share this one-of-a-kind series.”

McCartney 3, 2, 1 is the second documentary featuring McCartney to find a home at the Disney-owned streamer. Hulu also has rights to the feature doc The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years.

Endeavor Content is producing the series alongside MPL Communications Inc., Shangri-La, Film 45, Kennedy Marshall and Diamond Docs. McCartney Rubin, Scott Rodger, Peter Berg, Matthew Goldberg, Brandon Carroll, Jeff Pollack, Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern executive produce, with Leila Mattimore as co-EP. Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Zachary Heinzerling (Cutie and the Boxer) directs.