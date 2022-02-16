Paul Reiser Replaces Michael McKean in Hulu’s ‘Reboot’

Steve Levitan and Hulu continue to reboot newly ordered comedy series Reboot.

Paul Reiser has joined the cast of the show that marks Levitan’s follow-up to Modern Family. The former Mad About You star takes over the role previously played by Michael McKean in the pilot, marking the second recasting for the comedy that already tapped Judy Greer to replace Leslie Bibb in the female lead. Sources say Levitan took both characters in a different direction, leading to both recastings.

Reboot is “steeped in the irony of the television’s industry continuing inclination to ‘reboot’ hit shows from the past, the series begins when Hulu reboots an early 2000s family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast is back together. Now they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.”

Reiser takes over the role of Gordon, the hacky creator of the late 1990s sitcom Step Right Up, who never understood why everybody loved Seinfeld and Frasier. (The role was previously described as the “hacky, narcissistic creator of the sitcom.”)

Reiser joins a cast that, in addition to Greer, features Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy and Krista Marie Yu.

Levitan serves as writer, exec producer and showrunner on the series that hails from Disney’s 20th Television where he has been based with a rich overall deal for years. Danielle Stokdyk and Jeff Morton also executive produce.

Reiser’s credits also include Stranger Things and The Kominsky Method. He’s repped by Gersh, the Nacelle Company and Del Shaw.

A premiere date for Reboot has not yet been determined.