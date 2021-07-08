‘Pause With Sam Jay’ Renewed for Second Season on HBO

HBO is sticking with its newest late night series.

WarnerMedia’s premium cable outlet has renewed Pause With Sam Jay for a second season. The pickup comes two weeks after the show, fronted by comedian and Saturday Night Live writer Jay, wrapped its six-episode first season.

“I can’t express how excited I am to bring you all a second season of Pause,” said Jay. “We learned so much during the first season and hope to take those lessons into this new chapter and deliver something even better. There are so many topics to explore and so much growth to be had. I can’t wait to dig in with the team and get to work! See y’all mofos soon.”

Jay and Prentice Penny (Insecure) created the series, which features Jay and friends discussing cultural issues in a house-party atmosphere along with cutaways to other interviews and filmed segments.

“I’m super excited that HBO is picking up our show for a second season,” said Penny. “I am so proud of what Sam, Langston [Kerman] and the entire Pause team put together in the first season and think the conversations explored were simply groundbreaking. Sam is an extremely special talent that continues to shape, push and challenge the culture in so many amazing ways. I can’t wait to see what she wants to explore and dive into for the next season.”

Added Nina Rosenstein, executive vp HBO Programming, “Pause is such a completely unique format, it’s the perfect platform for Sam’s keen social observations, her unfiltered, comedic point of view, and most of all, her insightful conversation and openness to different perspectives. We’re so happy to work with Sam and Prentice on a second season.”

Jay executive produces the series with Penny, via his A Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment; Avalon’s Chris Pollack, Langston Kerman, Diane Fitzgerald, David Martin and Kara Baker; Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartmann. A Penny for Your Thoughts’ Alex Soler is co-EP.

Pause is part of an HBO late night lineup that also includes mainstays Real Time With Bill Maher and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.