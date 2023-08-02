×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

PBS Taps The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg as Moderator of ‘Washington Week’

The program, which will be renamed 'Washington Week with The Atlantic,' will debut in its new format Aug. 11.

Jeffrey Goldberg
Jeffrey Goldberg Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

PBS has found a new moderator for its weekly political program Washington Week.

WETA, the PBS station that produces the show, says that Jeffrey Goldberg will join the program as its new moderator. Goldberg succeeds Yamiche Alcindor, who stepped aside from the long-running public affairs show earlier this year.

Goldberg has been the editor in chief of The Atlantic since 2016, and the PBS News program will be rebranded as Washington Week with The Atlantic when he officially starts on Aug. 11. WETA says that The Atlantic will join it and NewsHour Productions as an “editorial partner” on the program.

Related Stories

David M. Rubenstein
TV

PBS Series 'Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories' Unearths History of the 100-Year-Old Hollywood Sign

PBS' 'Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood'
Business

Hulu With Live TV Adds PBS, PBS Kids, Magnolia Network to Lineup

Goldberg will be the 10th moderator in Washington Week’s 56-year history. Past moderators have included Alcindor, Robert Costa, and the late Gwen Ifill. The program, which debuts new episodes on Friday evenings, has long carved out a unique niche among public affairs shows, with most others airing on Sunday mornings.

“We are thrilled to embark on this next chapter for Washington Week with the addition of Jeffrey Goldberg as moderator and The Atlantic as an editorial partner,” said Sharon Percy Rockefeller, president and CEO of WETA and president of NewsHour Productions, in a statement. “As the longest-running news and public affairs program on primetime television, Washington Week is known for its incisive and thoughtful roundtable conversations featuring the sharpest minds in news – a reputation that will only be enhanced with Jeffrey and The Atlantic joining as partners.”

Washington Week holds a special and rare place on television, to have a space for civil and extended conversation about the issues affecting the news and our world,” Goldberg added. “Gwen built this show into an institution, continued by Robert and by Yamiche, and I’m honored to carry on this tradition as The Atlantic embarks on this partnership.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad