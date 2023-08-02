‘Lyla in the Loop’ to Feature PBS Kids’ First Interactive Episodes With AI-Assisted Conversation (Exclusive)

PBS Kids series Lyla in the Loop will debut in early 2024, with the Mighty Picnic and Pipeline Studios-produced series set to tackle the use of real-world AI tools and release digital episodes incorporating AI-assisted conversation.

Hailing from Mighty Picnic founder and Emmy-winning producer Dave Peth (Odd Squad, Peg + Cat, Scribbles and Ink, Design Squad), the animated series is set to premiere on Feb. 5, 2024 in both English and Spanish. Funded by grants from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the U.S. Department of Education as part of its Ready To Learn Initiative, the series will follow the adventures of a 7-year-old girl named Lyla Loops (voiced by Liyou Abere), who lives in Philadelphia with her best friend, family, and “fantastical” sidekick Stu (Izzy Woodbury).

“Lyla is curious and resourceful, and when it comes to figuring out solutions to everyday problems, she doesn’t give up, even when it takes several tries to get it right,” Sara DeWitt, senior vice president and general manager, PBS KIDS, says. “We know audiences will quickly be drawn to Lyla’s determination and can-do-attitude, and we’re excited to introduce this warm, funny, and smart series to our viewers.”

Those viewers can expect to see Lyla taking on challenges like building homemade carnival games using repurposed materials; lending a hand on the neighborhood trash and recycling route; and making a puppet show that recreates a Jamaican folktale, Anansi and Goat. But the series will also see her navigating more timely issues like the ethics of AI. As Lyla and one of her sister’s set out to create an art project with the help of Stu, an age-appropriate storyline will address current questions around the use of real-world AI tools.

Alongside Lyla in the Loop‘s linear release on PBS, producers plan to concurrently release interactive episodes that incorporate AI-assisted conversation between audiences and the show’s titular character in the future. It’s a new use of algorithms for PBS Kids, which has previously used responsive AI to help design games focused on improving learning outcomes for children, and supporting parents and educators in identifying the best approaches to children learning and building skills through media.

Still in their research phase with partners at University of California-Irvine and the University of Michigan, these interactive AI-assisted episodes have yet to roll out, but are part of a conversational video project that also involves episodes of Elinor Wonders Why. According to PBS Kids, during the episodes, Lyla will ask the viewer questions and — utilizing responsive AI to understand what the young viewer is saying — respond. Episodes will undergo efficacy research to assess children’s learning and engagement before being released to audiences at a later date.

The episodes will require access to a device with a microphone in order to interact with their contents, and will be packaged with larger Lyla in the Loop digital content that’s accessible to kids, families and teachers and focuses on reinforcing the series’ core messages, encourages creative expression and supports play and experimentation with computational thinking skills.

“Kids who watch Lyla in the Loop will find themselves inspired by Lyla’s creativity, encouraged by her willingness to try new things (even if they don’t come easily to her), and entertained by all the fun messes she gets into–and out of–with her buddy, Stu!” says story editor Monique D. Hall.

Lyla in the Loop also stars the titular character’s friend Everett Phan (Isaac Ng), siblings Liana, Louisa, and Luke (voiced by Eden Cupid, Shechinah Mpumlwana and Elijah Lindo) as well as her parents and Loops Lunch diner owners Lydia (Morrissa Nicole) and Louis (Joseph Motiki). With them, she works with the “relatable and quirky characters” of her community to problem-solve every day issues through the use of critical thinking skills and creative self-expression.

“Kids are natural creative problem-solvers, experimenting and investigating the world around them with joyful curiosity,” says series creator and showrunner Peth. “Lyla in the Loop celebrates and encourages kids and the grownups in their lives to recognize those innate abilities and see them as a powerful tool to help others, express themselves, and solve all kinds of problems in everyday life.”

Aimed at a wide range of learners ages four to eight and modeling flexible approaches to finding and designing solutions, the series will explore both foundational computational thinking concepts, resulting in both comedic disasters and creative solutions. First announced back in January, the series is inspired in part by Peth’s hometown of Philadelphia, and will feature vocals by students from the public school district of Philadelphia in the series’ theme song, which was composed and performed by the Grammy-nominated Divinity Roxx.

“Finding stories and issues our audiences can relate to is paramount to creating the relatable world of Lyla Loops. When viewers can connect to and identify with characters, they’re more likely to absorb and retain the curriculum,” says Fracaswell Hyman, the series’ executive producer and head writer. “Working with a diverse group of writers who share authentic stories and interrelationships that ring true is where we find inspiration, humor, and heartfelt moments that may spark new ways of looking at ourselves and our friends.”

Pipeline Studios, which is behind kids hits Elinor Wonders Why, Alma’s Way and Bubble Guppies, is animating the series directed by Huy Tran. Laurie Rabin serves as the supervising producer, Trina Sanyal as associate producer, Joon Chung as script coordinator and Nneka Bolden as digital producer.

Series consultants include lead advisor Nermeen Dashoush, PhD, clinical assistant professor, early childhood education, Boston University; series curriculum director Amon Millner, PhD, associate professor of computing and innovation at the Olin College of Engineering directing the Extending Access to STEM Empowerment (EASE) Lab.

Other consultants include universal design for learning advisor Yenda Prado, PhD, education researcher, University of California, Irvine; career pathways and world of work advisor V. Scott Solberg, PhD, professor, Department of Counseling and Applied Human Development, Boston University; and diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility advisor Cosette Strong of Strong Consulting Group.