‘Peacemaker’ Unveils First Trailer, Release Date

John Cena is seeking peace at any cost in the first trailer for Peacemaker. The trailer, unveiled at DC Fandome Saturday, comes with a release date of Jan. 13, 2022 for the eight-episode HBO Max series.

Cena reprises his role as Christopher “Peacemaker” Marks after debuting the character in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad earlier this year. Gunn wrote all eight episodes and directed five. Rival Marvel Studios has carved out Wednesdays for new episodes of its live-action series on Disney+, so it’s worth noting Jan. 13 is a Thursday.

Peacemaker‘s cast includes Danielle Brooks (Adebayo), Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt) Steve Agee (Economos), Freddie Stroma (Vigilante), Chukwudi Iwuji (Murn) and Robert Patrick as Peacemaker’s father, Auggie Smith, a man who was referenced in The Suicide Squad and is known for treating his son with (very) tough love.

Peacemaker is the latest DC project for Gunn, who has had discussions with Warner Bros. about tackling more after he completes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for Marvel Studios. Peacemaker is the first of several high-profile live-action shows set to spin-off out of Warners’ DC movies, with Matt Reeves’ The Batman expected to have a Gotham PD-focused show due out as well. Warners also has a number of superhero features in the works for HBO Max as well, including Batgirl and Blue Beatle.

Gunn, Safran and Matt Miller executive produce Peacemaker, with Cena as co-executive producer.

