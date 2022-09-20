Peacock Enters Adult Animation With NPR Series From Mike Judge, Greg Daniels

Peacock is venturing into the red-hot adult animation genre.

The NBCUniversal-backed streamer is teaming with powerhouses Mike Judge (Beavis and Butt-Head) and Greg Daniels (King of the Hill) for a straight-to-series adult animated comedy called In the Know.

The project, which the duo first revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about recently launched animation company Bandera, marks Peacock’s entry into the adult animation space that counts such mega-hits as Rick and Morty, Bob’s Burgers and The Simpsons, among several others.

Here’s how Peacock describes In the Know: “Lauren Caspian is NPR’s third most popular host. He’s a well-meaning, hypocritical nimrod, just like you and me. He’s also a stop motion puppet. Each episode follows the making of an episode of Lauren’s show In the Know, in which Lauren conducts in-depth interviews with real world human guests. Lauren collaborates with a diverse crew of NPR staff. They are also puppets and nimrods.”

Judge, Daniels, Zach Woods (Silicon Valley, The Office) and Brandon Gardner co-created the series and exec produce alongside Bandera topper Dustin Davis. Judge and Woods, who previously teamed on HBO’s Silicon Valley, will lead the voice cast for the series. Universal Television is the studio on the comedy, which marks a reunion for Daniels after the prolific writer-producer adapted the British series The Office into a monster hit for the company. “We’re thrilled to be working on this unique and inventive series with such an accomplished team and can’t wait for audiences to be In the Know,” said Universal TV president Erin Underhill.

“In the Know will capture the conversations so many of us have in our daily lives in a heightened, hilarious way,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We’re excited to be working with the very best in the business in Mike, Greg, Zach and Brandon, and our partners at Universal Television.”

Since launching Bandera in 2021, Daniels and Judge’s company has landed series on the air across the television spectrum with Praise Petey at Freeform, Bad Crimes and Exploding Kittens at Netflix and Chelm: The Smartest Place on Earth with Sacha Baron Cohen at HBO Max. Several others are in the works as the duo also are developing another animated series, Best Buds, for Peacock.