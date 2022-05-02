Peacock Adds Next-Day Streaming for All Bravo Shows

Bravo already has a hub on its NBCUniversal sibling, Peacock, but it’s about to get considerably busier.

Starting Monday, Peacock will feature next-day streaming of shows currently airing on Bravo, including The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Top Chef and Watch What Happens Live. That’s a few months ahead of a previously announced September timeline for next-day streaming.

Subscribers to Peacock’s premium tier will have next-day access to currently running shows. Prior to Monday, there was a longer delay between their debuts on Bravo and when they arrived on Peacock. Hulu previously had next-day streaming rights.

“Next-day availability on Peacock expands Bravo’s reach to a whole new audience who otherwise may not have access to the network, while also giving our ‘Bravoholics’ an easy way to catch up or dig deep on past seasons of their favorite shows,” said Frances Berwick, chairman entertainment networks at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Bravo viewers are some of the most loyal fans across television, and by making our shows accessible to this new demographic, we’re growing that highly engaged audience which ultimately brings more value to the Bravo brand across all our platforms.”

Added Peacock and NBCUniversal direct-to-consumer president Kelly Campbell, “We are thrilled Peacock is becoming the streaming home of Bravo, which is such a beloved brand. Full fan experiences like this are part of the extraordinary value we offer Peacock customers.”

The announcement came at Peacock’s newfront presentation Monday. The streamer also announced a deal with Lionsgate to stream the studio’s theatrical releases starting in 2024 and touted the performance of its drama series Bel-Air, which it says is the platform’s most streamed original series to date.

The other Bravo shows available for next-day streaming now are Summer House, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Kandi and the Gang and The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

NBCUniversal said in its first quarter earnings last week that Peacock now has 28 million active accounts and 13 million paid subscribers in the United States, with the latter figure representing a jump of 4 million paid subscriptions.