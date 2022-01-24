‘The Lost Symbol’ Canceled at Peacock After Single Season

Peacock is stopping the search for The Lost Symbol.

The NBCUniversal-owned streaming service has canceled the drama series, based on a novel by Dan Brown, after a single season. The news comes about two months after the show’s 10-episode season concluded.

“We were so proud to bring this action-packed mystery thriller to our members and enjoyed watching this compelling series unfold with a satisfying, complete story,” Peacock said in a statement. “We’re grateful to [executive producers] Dan Dworkin, Jay Beattie, Dan Brown, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard along with CBS Studios, Imagine Television and UTV for bringing this international bestselling novel to life.”

The Lost Symbol (originally titled Langdon) is a prequel to author Brown’s Da Vinci Code, following Robert Langdon (Ashley Zukerman), who following the kidnapping of his mentor seeks to solve a series of deadly puzzles and stop a global conspiracy. The 10-episode season covered the events of the novel; had it been renewed, future episodes would have branched off into new escapades for Langdon.

The series was originally developed at NBC, which gave the project a pilot order in early 2020. It moved to NBCUniversal sibling Peacock in March 2021, landing a series order then. The Lost Symbol premiered in September to middling reviews: The Hollywood Reporter’s Daniel Fienberg called it “a swing at a blockbuster franchise that rises no higher than acceptably bland.” Per the usual m.o. with streaming platforms, Peacock didn’t release any detailed viewing data for the series.

Imagine TV — whose film counterpart produced three feature films based on Brown’s novels that starred Tom Hanks as Langdon — produced The Lost Symbol with CBS Studios and Universal Television. Dworkin and Beattie adapted Brown’s novel and executive produce with Brown, Grazer, Howard, Samie Kim Falvey, Anna Culp, John Weber and Frank Siracusa.

Deadline first reported the news.