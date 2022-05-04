‘Saved by the Bell’ Reboot Canceled at Peacock

The reimagined Saved by the Bell is done at Peacock.

The NBCUniversal streaming service has canceled the comedy, a reboot of the 1990s teen series, after two seasons. Saved by the Bell’s second season debuted in November with all 10 episodes dropping the week of Thanksgiving.

“We are so proud to have been the home of the next iteration of Saved by the Bell for both new and OG fans,” Peacock said in a statement. “Saved by the Bell has been a cultural mainstay for more than 30 years and the new series, led by Tracey Wigfield’s superfan enthusiasm and signature witty humor, seamlessly continued the show’s legacy, all while allowing more audiences to feel seen. We’re grateful to Tracey, Franco Bario, our partners at UTV, the beloved cast, and the fans who have continued to champion one of the most iconic shows of all time.”

In Wigfield’s (30 Rock, Great News) update, Saved by the Bell is still set at the fictional Bayside High School but features a bigger and more diverse cast than the original. Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) is now the governor of California and has made a deeply unpopular decision to close underfunded schools. Students from affected campuses are then sent to wealthier schools, including Bayside.

The show, which won a GLAAD Media Award for best comedy series in April, tackled gender, race and class issues alongside its jokes. It earned mostly positive reviews upon its premiere in 2020, with The Hollywood Reporter noting that “it’s what the old Saved by the Bell never was: ambitious.”

The show stars Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, John Michael Higgins and original cast members Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez. Gosselaar and fellow original series stars Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhies each made several appearances.

Wigfield executive produces the Universal Television series with Franco Bario and Peter Engel, who exec produced the original.

Deadline first reported the cancellation.